Pleasant, slightly chilly temperatures ahead

More sunshine and cooler temperatures on the way for the later half of our week.

Wednesday is starting off a bit gloomy with overcast skies and some areas of light rain. We will see some changes in the conditions later this week. More sunshine and less clouds will be the trend for the next two days, as temperatures continue to cool down. Friday looks to be the coolest day out of the forecast period with highs reaching just the lower 40s and lows in the 20s.

Later in the afternoon today, we will see wind speeds begin to pick up into the 10-15mph range, gusting up to 20-25mph or even higher. Winds will continue to be strong through tomorrow. Tomorrow we are expecting sustained winds in the 20mph range, with gusts up to 40mph. Winds will return to normal tomorrow evening.

After Friday, temperatures will gradually warm into next week, where we will see some highs reaching the upper 50s and potentially even the low 60s, which is fairly warm for this time of year.

A few showers are possible late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but other than that we are expecting dry conditions for most of the forecast period.

