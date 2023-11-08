Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOS COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 77-year-old woman was killed after a teen driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.

The truck hit a Toyota Camry head on, killing its 77-year-old driver Carole Ann Voliva, officials said.

The teen was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic on the highway was impacted for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects use backhoe to bust into store, try to take ATM
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north