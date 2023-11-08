Your Photos
St. Peter man sentenced for 2021 overdose death

A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been sentenced to 74 months for his role in the...
A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been sentenced to 74 months for his role in the overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato, back in 2021.(Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man has been sentenced to 74 months for his role in an overdose death back in 2021.

Max Leo Miller, 22, will serve two thirds of that, more than a six-year sentence.

He will then be on supervised release.

Miller was convicted back in September of third-degree murder in Blue Earth County for the overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson died from mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.

Drug task force agents named Miller as a potential suspect after looking through Gustavson’s phone records and findng evidence linking Miller to the drug sale.

During this afternoon’s sentencing hearing, Travis Gustavson’s family spoke of the tragedy and pain they have been dealing with for almost three years.

His grandmother said ‘Travis didn’t ask to die.’

Miller said he is ‘deeply sorry for Travis’ death.’

At the end of the hearing, Travis’s mom expressed being ‘glad this is over.’

Yet says their fight against fentanyl will continue.

