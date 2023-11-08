Your Photos
Vietnam Vet returns to MSU Mankato

MSU Mankato's College of Humanities and Social Sciences will host an interview-style discussion with alumnus and military veteran Bill Strusinski.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Vietnam Veteran will be visiting Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato on Wednesday.

According to an event preview, Strusinski will share both his personal and professional journey as a combat medic, veteran, and advocate.

The event, free and open to the public, will also be livestreamed.

Registration is still required to attend.

Strusinski’s book, “Care Under Fire,” will also be available for purchase and signing after the event.

