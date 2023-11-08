Voters approve one of two referendum questions for Mankato Area Public Schools

More election results from southern Minnesota can be viewed here and results from Iowa can be viewed here.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters in the Mankato Area Public School District approved one of two referendums on the ballot Tuesday that will bring security enhancements at buildings across the district and other improvements.

Voters had two questions on the ballot. Question 1 asking voters to approve $105 million for safety and security improvements at buildings districtwide, improvements to support early childhood learning, a swimming pool addition in the west attendance area, and improvements to Mankato West High School. With 100% of the precincts reporting, 5521 voted yes to question one and 5006 voted no.

Election results from Mankato Area Public Schools Referendum (KEYC News Now)

Question 2 could not pass without question 1 passing, which would issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $15 million for stadium facility improvements at Mankato East and Mankato West High Schools. Voters did not approve question two, with it failing 5577 to 4871.

Election results from Mankato Area Public Schools Referendum (KEYC News Now)

More election results from southern Minnesota can be viewed here and results from Iowa can be viewed here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.