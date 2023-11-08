Windy, cooler Thursday; much warmer next week

A cold front will blast across Minnesota tonight, bringing wind on Thursday and colder temperatures on Friday. After that, temps will gradually warm through the weekend, with highs remaining well above average through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. A few breaks in the clouds may be possible by late this afternoon.

That cold front I mentioned will pass through most of Minnesota by this evening. Behind the front, it will get windy, and temperatures will drop. Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. The wind will be from the west, gusting to between 30 and 40 mph. Further west, especially along the Buffalo Ridge, we could see gusts to 45 mph or more through Thursday afternoon.

The wind will decrease by Friday, but temperatures will continue to fall. Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs only reaching the low 40s.

Friday is the rock bottom of the 10 Day Forecast, and by the weekend, temperatures will begin to climb. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s.

There will be plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will continue to climb into next week. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, highs could reach the upper 50s, with some places having a really good shot at 60 degrees or better. As of right now, our long-range forecast models are suggesting that temperatures will remain above average through most of next week into the following weekend.

