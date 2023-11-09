Your Photos
Body found of missing Minong Flowage canoeist, other still missing

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The body of one of the missing canoeists in the Minong Flowage has been recovered.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ryan Busch’s body was located and recovered Wednesday night.

However, search efforts are still active to find 27-year-old Andrew DeRock who was with Busch.

Both men are from New Ulm, Minnesota.

The search started on October 30 when they didn’t return home from a canoe trip.

They were reported missing around early Sunday morning after family members located their capsized canoe.

