Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

CADA one of 10 recipients for Affinity Plus housing grants

It’s one of ten recipients statewide to receive this $1,500 grant from The Affinity Plus Foundation.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) has been awarded a grant to help its clients with housing stability.

The Mankato organization helps to provide safety and support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

It’s one of ten recipients statewide to receive this $1,500 grant from The Affinity Plus foundation.

The foundation says the goal is to support efforts in addressing homelessness across the state.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

MnDOT has announced it is closing the left turn lane from eastbound Highway 14 to northbound...
MnDOT closing Hwy 14 turn lane
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/9/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/9/23
It’s one of ten recipients statewide to receive this $1,500 grant from The Affinity Plus...
CADA one of 10 recipients for Affinity Plus housing grants
The event will look back at the 2013 Boston Marathon attack, but also look ahead as well.
MSU Mankato to hold event in response to 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing