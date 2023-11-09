CADA one of 10 recipients for Affinity Plus housing grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) has been awarded a grant to help its clients with housing stability.

The Mankato organization helps to provide safety and support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

It’s one of ten recipients statewide to receive this $1,500 grant from The Affinity Plus foundation.

The foundation says the goal is to support efforts in addressing homelessness across the state.

