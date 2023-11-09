Cedar Mountain football team advances to state for the first time in program history

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cedar Mountain football team is heading to state for the first time in program history. The team goes into Thursdays game with a 7-3 record.

“Everyone on this teams works really hard throughout practice and games everyday and it just means a lot to be on this team and be apart of something that shows something much bigger” said senior Kegan Tietz.

The program has taken major strides over the years. When coach Jemmings took the program over 7 years ago the team finished with an 0-9 season and over the course of 3 years the team won 5 games.

“We’ve had three successful seasons 4 winning seasons straight so it means a lot for these kids and the community. It just shows we can have we can have a football program here it’s just a matter of putting the work in the offseason and just excited to see what happens Thursday” said head coach Dwane Jemmings.

The cougars opponent- Ottertail Central is about 50/50 with the run and pass game. The team is focusing on making key tackles, blocking and everyone staying on the same page.

“Communication I feel like when we are talking we play a lot better that’s when we play our best football” said senior Dante Otto.

The support from the fanbase made all the difference in the section playoffs.

“It means so much and even coming back into town we got the fire trucks brining us back in and all the cars lined up and all the emotions came back to me so it was very special” said senior Cooper Freitag.

For the seniors it means a lot to make a state run in their final season.

“We’re just getting ready for a big game under really bright lights that this school has really never seen before. It’s going to be a big stage hopefully we can come and perform on Thursday night and bring home a W” said Tietz.

The Cougars will take on Ottertail Central in the state quarterfinal game at Buffalo High School at 7 in the evening

