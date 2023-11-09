Cooler Friday; a fantastic stretch of fall weather ahead

We are headed into an absolutely spectacular stretch of fall weather, but we have one more chilly day to get through before that happens. The cold front that blasted across Minnesota last evening continues to move further to the east and, as it goes, the wind will gradually decrease, but the cold air will hang around through Friday. After Friday, temperatures will gradually rise into the weekend. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will climb into the low to mid 60s, and that trend of dry, warmer than average weather will continue through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s with strong westerly wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Further west, along the Buffalo Ridge, gusts to over 45 mph are possible. The wind in combination with dry fall conditions will create an elevated grassland fire danger risk through this afternoon. Please be aware and be careful with anything related to fire. The wind will gradually decrease late this afternoon into this evening.

The coldest air for the next 10 days or more will arrive tonight and continue through Friday. Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. Fortunately, the wind will decrease to around 5 to 10 mph by Friday morning.

Temperatures will begin to climb this weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The jet stream will continue to lift to the north into next week, causing even warmer air to move into our region. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. Some places far south and west could have a shot at 70 degrees by the middle of next week. We will remain dry, and temperatures will remain above average through most of next week, with some cooling by late next week into the following weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.