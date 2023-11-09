Drummers moves back indoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers Garden Center and Floral in mankato is back indoors after two months of rebuilding.

The store caught fire in late August, and while the fire was small, Drummers says that the entire store saw signs of damage. Since then the store has operated out of its outdoor greenhouse, but now are back inside as the seasons turn colder. Drummers says that while it was a struggle rebuilding from scratch, it also provided an opportunity to improve and renovate the space in a way that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

“We have been in this building 23 years, in business 33 years, so I guess in a time it was a facelift, kind of a remodel time anyways, we were looking at re-doing the floor and there would be no ther time that this building would be empty,” said Johanna George.

Drummers says that there’s still a lot of work to do on the building, and that they expect repairs to continue into the new year.

