Gas prices to go down throughout November

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gas prices are expected to decrease for the next couple of weeks — according to GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

De Haan said the prices have been nationally declining for seven straight weeks.

He said it is normal for prices to go down starting fall and bottom out between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

De Haan also said diesel prices are experiencing a decline.

”The average price has fallen 7 cents a gallon to about $3.25 a gallon; that’s a trend that should continue. The price of diesel has also been easing after refinery issues have caused the price to skyrocket over $5. That’s a trend that should continue as well, so good news out of thanksgiving as gasoline and diesel prices are moderating.”

De Haan recommended people to check gas prices before entering different states.

He said gas stations lower prices at different paces and can result in overpaying.

