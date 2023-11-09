Golden Apple: MCW’s Preston Preuss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today’s Golden Apple award winner is an army veteran who now uses his experiences to make social studies come alive.

“I don’t like talking about myself a whole lot,” said Preston Preuss.

Preston Preuss is in his 5th year teaching Social Studies at Martin County West High School.

Preuss got his teaching start overseas, teaching Afghan soldiers.

After returning home he dedicated his life to teaching, and today uses his experiences to relate current events and history to his and his students’ lives.

Preuss says that he encourages his students to experience learning in the real world, just has he did for so many years.

”Don’t just be someone who sits and reads about it and watches life pass you by. Go out and experience history, and economics and all of these things that we’re teaching you in school. Go and do it yourself,” said Preuss.

His colleagues say that he uses real world examples as the baseline for his lessons, whether it’s having students create strategies for historical battles or examining recent arrests in his Criminal Law class.

”He was talking about ads and here’s what you’re exposed to. Why would companies want to show you these things, like who are they marketing to? And it was just relevant because kids are exposed to media all the time,” said Principal Autumn Welcome.

Preuss connects with students not only in the classroom, but by coaching sports like football and baseball as well.

He says that the best teachers influence students past the lessons in a textbook or preparing for a test.

He says that wants his students to remember him for the way he helps them grow as students, just as he remembers his own teachers.

”We all remember our best teachers, our favorite teachers, the ones that really mattered. And it wasn’t always what they taught, it was how they made you feel. And years later they know you made a difference, you know?” said Preuss.

