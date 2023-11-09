Your Photos
Gustavus set for MIAC title game

It's a season to remember for the Gusties.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus football team hits the field against Bethel this weekend in the MIAC championship game.

The winner clinches an automatic bid to this year’s NCAA tournament.

Sports Director Rob Clark catches up with head coach Peter Haugen ahead of the match-up.

