Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

H5N1 strain of avian flu documented in Steele County

While officials in Steele County have documented a “highly pathogenic” form of the avian flu,...
While officials in Steele County have documented a “highly pathogenic” form of the avian flu, or bird flu, they say there is an extremely low risk of infection in humans and potentially infected birds are safe to eat if proper cooking safety guidelines are followed.(MGN Online)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in Steele County have documented a “highly pathogenic” form of the avian flu, or bird flu.

Similar outbreaks of the H5N1 strain have been detected in several counties in Southern Minnesota according to the Centers for Disease Control.

County officials say there is an extremely low risk of infection in humans and potentially infected birds are safe to eat if proper cooking safety guidelines are followed.

Since January of 2022, more than 61 million birds have been affected by the H5N1 strain in 47 states across the United States.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Student athletes all over the nation are signing their National Letters of Intent today....
NLI Day sees local athletes commit to future homes
The Mankato organization CADA helps to provide safety and support for victims of domestic abuse...
CADA one of 10 recipients for Affinity Plus housing grants
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/9/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/9/23
It’s one of ten recipients statewide to receive this $1,500 grant from The Affinity Plus...
CADA one of 10 recipients for Affinity Plus housing grants