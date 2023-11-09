H5N1 strain of avian flu documented in Steele County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in Steele County have documented a “highly pathogenic” form of the avian flu, or bird flu.

Similar outbreaks of the H5N1 strain have been detected in several counties in Southern Minnesota according to the Centers for Disease Control.

County officials say there is an extremely low risk of infection in humans and potentially infected birds are safe to eat if proper cooking safety guidelines are followed.

Since January of 2022, more than 61 million birds have been affected by the H5N1 strain in 47 states across the United States.

