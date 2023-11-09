“It just seemed like a good place to be,” Iowa farmer still going strong at 95

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 95-years-old, retired farmer Bob Pflughaupt doesn’t plan to quit farming, even while he’s staying at an assisted living facility. He just completed harvest last month with a crew he organized and led.

“You’ve got to have the will to farm,” Bob said.

Earlier this year, he grew corn stalks outside his unit at his assisted living facility. He hosted a contest among his co-residents to see who could guess the height of the plants.

After growing up on a farm himself, raising his two daughters on his farm was a given.

“I just enjoyed working out there with Dad all the time,” Jan Jeffries, Bob’s daughter, said. “We were busy all the time. We had livestock, we were grinding feed, we were planting corn.”

Bob looks back on his life as a farmer fondly, talking about the many challenges and struggles farmers have faced since he was a child. Even when issues like money and equipment were draining, he still found himself interested in farming.

Even while in an assisted living facility, his son-in-law, Dale Jeffries, takes him to visit his Buchanan County farm once a week.

“It keeps you going,” Bob said.

