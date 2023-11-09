Local Election Day recap

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters in the Mankato Area Public School district approve a $105 million bond referendum.

The money will be used to improve building safety & security, early learning access, and learning & wellness spaces.

School officials say that now is the time for design work, and bids for construction projects.Superintendent Paul Peterson hopes for shovels to hit the ground by next Spring.

Shovel-ready projects include building secure elementary school entrances and the Dakota Meadows pool.Other projects, like remodeling Mankato West high school, will take many years to complete.

“What’s interesting about this referendum is that there’s so many schools touched by the referendum dollars. Just because of the scope, there will be multiple phases of implementation. Some of the projects will be turned around, for example, in one summer,” said Superintendent Paul Peterson.

Peterson says the Mankato West high school redesign is one of the largest projects and will take many months to design.

MAPS estimates a tax impact of $10 a month, based on homes valued at $250,000, for the next 20 years.

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Referendum passed with 68 percent of voters voting yes.

The school district asked voters to repurpose remaining funds from a completed reconstruction project. The school district now has 1 point 9 million dollars to be used for future building projects.

Voters in the Martin County West School District narrlowly rejected a new PreK through 12 facility with bonds not to exceed $63 million. The plans called for consolidating the district into one building and demolishing three older buildings; that referendum did not pass with 51% voting no and 49% voting yes.

Question 2 could not pass without question 1 passing. *that would have authorized an additional $9 million for the construction of a gym and auditorium. Question 2 also failing to pass.

Voters in the Mountain Lake and New Prague Districts also voted no on their proposed referendums.

In St. Peter, voters re-elected current mayor Shanon Nowell.Nowell beat out former city council member Ed Johnson, with Nowell getting just over 11 hundred votes to Johnson’s 872.

Over in Waseca County, voters there had three candidates to decide from in a primary election for Commissioner District 3.Both Brad Milbrath and Ann Fitch took the top two spots and will now head to the general election that will take place in February.

