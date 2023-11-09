A MAPS referendum breakdown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “What’s interesting about this referendum is that there’s so many schools touched by the referendum dollars. Just because of the scope, there will be multiple phases of implementation,” said Superintendent Paul Peterson.

School officials say that now is the time for design work, as well as bids for construction projects.The earliest projects could start construction by next spring.

“Unique to this referendum, we were able to prepare and design a lot of the projects prior to the referendum. And those are considered shovel-ready,” said Peterson.

Shovel-ready projects include building secure elementary school entrances and the Dakota Meadows pool.

Other projects - like remodeling Mankato West high school, creating safe, secure entrances, and modifying gyms, fine arts, and academic spaces - will need to be designed.

Superintendent Peterson says the Mankato West high school redesign will take many years to complete.

“That’s a large undertaking. That will take significant design work throughout this winter and into the spring. And with so many different projects happening across this referendum, this will be a multi-year process,” said Peterson.

As for the referendum, question two failed on Election Night-- which would’ve updated sports facilities.

“I think the voters were really clear. That question 2 wasn’t an area that our voters were ready to step into at this stage in the game. And we respect that,” said Peterson.

It’s unclear if question two could return to voters, but district officials say they look forward to continue building community partnerships.

“Public education is funded by the public. And to have the opportunity to go through a referendum campaign like we did, and see a really successful result, as we did last night, is exciting. We’re really grateful to our voters,” said Peterson.

MAPS estimates a tax impact of $10 a month for the next 20 years, based on a home valued at $250,000.

