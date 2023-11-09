MnDOT closing Hwy 14 turn lane

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced it is closing the left turn lane from eastbound Highway 14 to northbound Blue Earth County Road 27 indefinitely.

According to MnDOT officials, the move is part of an ongoing safety evaluation.

The turn lane is being closed to address a continued pattern of crashes caused by motorists using the turn lane.

Eastbound Highway 14 motorists needing to access northbound County Road 27 will be directed to the existing median U-Turn on the east side of the intersection.

The turn lane is expected to close starting around November 20th.

