MSU student concerns over cancelled courses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Right now, administrators at Minnesota State University, Mankato are deciding which courses to cancel. That decision will be based on enrollment numbers in the spring semester, but some students are already concerned.

“I was scared. It felt like I kind of had, kind of the rug pulled out from under me or, you know, being threatened of being pulled out because I moved to Mankato for the university. I came here for this specific biology major,” said O’Leary.

Max Shannon, a junior social studies education major at MSU, says his core classes are safe, but is worried about the small diversity classes that will contribute to his degree like gender and women studies 220.

“Very, very nervous, especially since we have no idea where the classes are being canceled. We have no idea what colleges we have,” said Shannon. “We’ve been given no information on what any of the classes are so strictly at. Basically, as I’m registering for classes for next semester, I’m just going through the catalog and finding out whether or not these classes are canceled. There have been a few classes I find and they just don’t exist anymore. They’re just not available in the student catalog.”

Aside from classes being cancelled, students are also worried about the what they see as a lack of communication regarding the process in what will happen as a result of courses being cut.

“A lot of classes don’t offer a lot of alternatives either. This one is an example of this is the only course that fulfills this requirement. I know a lot of lower level classes you can kind of get away with finding alternates, but once you get into those upper level division credits, it’s really hard to find alternatives. Because they’re so specific,” said Ackman.

According to the Academic Provost David Hood, fiscal responsibility and cost savings has to be the main priority.

He adds this will ensure investments in creating new programs and hiring new faculty in high demand areas.

“So whether we are cutting a low enroll course or whether that’s just the normal curriculum review and improvement process, the course that they want to take may not be there anyway because. If you’re offering the same course that you offered ten years ago, then that means your curriculum is irrelevant and it’s not meeting the needs of today’s workforce,” said Hood.

