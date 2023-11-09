NLI Day sees local athletes commit to future homes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Student athletes all over the nation are signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Early this morning, Mankato East Cougar Macy Burkholz kicked off national signing day as she put pen to paper, making it official with Wayne State where she’ll continue her basketball career with the Wildcats.

Burkholz helped the Cougars to their first state tournament since 1998.

“The people here now they just they’re so supportive, and gonna miss everyone,” said Burkholz. “We have a good time.”

Fellow Cougars are also making their collegiate plans official.

Nicolas Werk will join his brother Matthew at South Dakota State where the two will once again play for the same team.

“Yeah, ya know its always awesome,” said Werk. “Even in high school: playing with your brother alongside him as well, but going going into college -- it should be fun as well.”

Fresh off, repeating their Cross Country state title, Isaiah Anderson will take his talents close to home at Augustana and run Cross Country including track and field as well. Closing out the Cougar signing day and staying local is Carson Schweim, he takes the same path as his older sister Mackenzie in signing with the hometown Mavericks.

Across town, the Mankato West Scarlets had a handful of athletes who all made it official.

Dual sport athlete, Allison Banse heads north to the College of Saint Benedict, where she’ll be a Bennie for the volleyball and track teams.

Maddie Bode and Chole Aanenson will take the Scarlet pride to the University of Sioux Falls where they’ll lace up for their respective sports, Bode for softball and Aanenson for Cross Country.

“The University of Sioux Falls on a personal level means a lot, just because its a Christian school, and also, it’s the level I wanted to play,” said Bode. “I’ve always wanted to play in the NSIC.”

Aanenson shared Bode’s enthusiasm.

“I’m really excited, [because] I kind of chose,” said Aanenson. “I did an overnight and I loved the team, loved the community and also loved the area in general, too.”

Finally, for the Scarlets, a trio of baseball teammates will be playing at the next level.

Mason Durose will go to St. John’s University; Wilson Magers will trade in the red and white for the blue and black at Creighton for Division One Baseball; Kaylor Chamberlain will head to Crookston to join the Golden Eagles.

Congratulations to all the wonderful athletes!

