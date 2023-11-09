One dead in crash near Biwabik

BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A head-on crash near Biwabik claimed one life Wednesday evening and closed a highway for hours.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 135 just south of Biwabik.

According to the State Patrol, a car headed west on 135 crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old Virginia woman, died in the crash.

Her name has not been released.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old woman from South Range, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 135 was closed for hours after the crash for investigation and cleanup.

Roads were wet at the time.

No word yet on a cause.

