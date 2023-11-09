Your Photos
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

A North Carolina orthodontist is giving some patients a free Glock 19 with their dental treatment. (WRAL, YOUNGSVILLE GUN CLUB AND RANGE, CNN)
By WRAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina orthodontist is giving some patients a free Glock 19 with their dental treatment as part of a promotion called “Grins and Glocks.”

Dr. Jason Gladwell, the owner of Gladwell Orthodontics, says the promotion has gotten a lot more attention than he thought it would.

“Anytime you talk about firearms, it can be a polarizing subject,” he said.

Through the promotion, certain patients who sign up for Invisalign treatment have the choice between the free Glock, which retails for more than $500, and a membership at Youngsville Gun Club & Range. Gladwell says the promotion was initially only sent to patients on the gun club’s email list.

“Instead of them paying for it, I’m paying for it,” Gladwell said.

Not just anyone is eligible for the promotion, according to Kurt Lieberman, the gun club’s owner. Patients will need to visit the club in order to actually receive the gun.

“You have to be 21 and older, and then, we do a background check here on site,” Lieberman said.

He adds that he will be recommending that the recipients of the free gun take a training class, but it won’t be required.

Attorney Ron Shook says the promotion is perfectly legal. The most important thing is making sure the patient can legally own a gun.

“Guns are like other property: you can buy and sell and dispose of them. But the distinction is guns are potentially inherently dangerous, so there is regulation surrounding the transfer of firearms,” Shook said.

Nonetheless, some North Carolina residents are still concerned by the dentist’s decision to partner with the gun club on such a promotion.

“It’s mind blowing to me that an organization that I think of as trying to provide health care to the people in the community is partnering their health care with gun death,” said Jennifer Copeland, the executive director of the NC Council of Churches.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

