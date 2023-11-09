Prep Athlete: Anderson leaving mark at Mankato East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -All the summer miles and hard work is certainly paying off for Mankato East senior cross country star Isaiah Anderson.

The runner sets the pace for the Cougars as the team’s top runner with a quick 15 minutes and 30 seconds finish in the five K, the 5th best time in Class AA. The impressive performance comes after countless miles and training to prepare for the moment.

“We just tried to stay consistent, even when we had down weeks, we knew this was the end goal. Those meets in the middle of the season don’t matter, it’s just focusing on the end of season goals,” said Isaiah Anderson, Prep Athlete of the Week.

The number one runner on the state championship team took great strides throughout his career with the Cougars to reach the top of the podium with his team.

“Isaiah in 2017 was thrown into the state meet, his fellow athlete Luke Scholtes who’s right there with him at the front of every race got injured, we made the tough call to rest him so that he’d feel better. Isaiah stepped up, he got dead last in the 2019 state meet, but had a big smile on his face. We knew right then he was gonna be the right guy,” said Ward.

Anderson’s leadership both vocally and by example play an important role in the Cougars back to back state championships.

“He’s one of them that watches out for others along with some of the other seniors that are just amazing people,” Ward added.

The dynamic runner is heading to Augustana to continue his cross country career at the next level.

The senior’s leadership is why Isaiah Anderson is our Prep Athlete of the Week.

