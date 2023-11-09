Your Photos
Search for suspect in Mankato shooting continues

The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office has identified the victim who died on Saturday: 27-year-old Buay Juk of Mankato.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office has identified the victim who died on Saturday: 27-year-old Buay Juk of Mankato. Mankato Public Safety is continuing its search for the suspect in the Oct. 28 fatal shooting near Minnesota State Mankato campus.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is continuing its search for a suspect in an Oct. 28 fatal shooting near Minnesota State Mankato campus.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died as 27-year-old Buay Juk of Mankato and ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities say he was shot five times and there was “quite a bit of blood on the scene.”

The shooting happened early in the morning on Oct. 28t, at the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive.

Police say a witness reported seeing a male flee the scene on foot after the shooting. He is described as being 6′2 tall, thin build, and approximately 160 lbs. He was seen wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

Mankato Public Safety says this is an ongoing investigation.

