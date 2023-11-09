Your Photos
The Springfield football team has sights set on a state title

The Springfield football team heads back to the state tournament.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield tigers made a run to the state championship game last year but fell short with a runner-up finish. The team is channeling that heartbreak into a return appearance at the tournament with hopes of taking care of some unfinished business.

“We all came in with the common goal and that was to come to the state tournament again a lot of people were here on this team last year and we all have the same goal and we all got to be locked in to execute everyday for that” said senior Jakob Nachreiner.

The tigers resume going into the state tournament looks great on paper; 10-1 on the season. That one loss came to Sleepy Eye United in the regular season. The two teams met again in a win or go home match-up last week in the section final game and Springfield came out on top.

“The biggest thing there was taking care of the football against really good teams you need to take care of the football manage the clock run the ball efficiently and I thought we did both of those things in the section final game” said head coach Adam Meyer.

The tigers diverse offense put up some big numbers in 2023 by averaging over 41 points per game this year thanks to plenty of returners from last year’s runner-up squad.

“We have a lot of experience. We have a lot of people who have been here on this team last year through the state tournament so they know what the state preparation is like. It’s a lot harder in the state tournament every team is good so we got to prepare for that” said Nachreiner.

A big key to victory in Friday’s game will be stopping the run game.

“They’re fast they have really physical big line and they got some speed on the outside so we just have to rally to the ball and play football” said senior Ashton Toll.

The Tigers play in the Class A state quarter final game Friday against Fillmore Central at Jordan High School at 5:30 in the evening.

