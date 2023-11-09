Your Photos
Windy, chilly conditions today; warmer weather on the way

first alert
first alert(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Sunshine, wind and cooler temperatures are here for the later part of our week.

A cold front moved through last night, bringing us cooler temperatures and very windy conditions. With high pressure moving in behind it, sunshine and less clouds will be the trend for the next two days, as temperatures continue to cool down. Friday looks to be the coolest day out of the forecast period with high temperatures reaching just the lower 40s and low temperatures in the 20s.

Winds will continue to be strong through tonight. We are expecting sustained winds in the 20mph range, with gusts up to 40mph. Winds will return to normal by later tonight.

After Friday, temperatures will gradually warm into next week, where we will see some highs reaching the upper 50s and potentially even the low 60s, which is fairly warm for this time of year. Some areas could see temperatures over 10 degrees warmer than what we normally expect for this season. Pair this with increasing amounts of sunshine and we’ll see a beautiful week next week.

A handful of showers are possible late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but other than that we are expecting dry conditions for most of the forecast period.

