MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re hoping to add a little volume to your lips, but not sure what the lip filler process entails, we’ve got you covered. Revibe Aesthetics out of New Ulm is in studio with what you need to know.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.