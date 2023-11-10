Your Photos
BECHS’ Author Talk to feature ‘Life at High G-force’ writer Andrew Wood

On Nov. 18, The BECHS will be presenting an Author Talk by Andrew Wood, whose father, Dr. Earl...
On Nov. 18, The BECHS will be presenting an Author Talk by Andrew Wood, whose father, Dr. Earl H. Wood, was a pioneer in aviation and medical science.(BECHS)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) wants to take their audience to the skies; or, at least, learn about someone who helped them there.

On Nov. 18, The BECHS will be presenting an Author Talk by Andrew Wood, whose father, Dr. Earl H. Wood, was a pioneer in aviation and medical science.

“Life At High G-force,” chronicles the life and accomplishments of Dr. Wood, renowned for his groundbreaking work on the G-suit during World War II.

As a distinguished physiologist and scientist, Dr. Wood left an enduring mark on aviation and medical technology.

This 1 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Author Talk, visit online or call (507) 345-5566.

