BECHS’ Author Talk to feature ‘Life at High G-force’ writer Andrew Wood

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) wants to take their audience to the skies; or, at least, learn about someone who helped them there.

On Nov. 18, The BECHS will be presenting an Author Talk by Andrew Wood, whose father, Dr. Earl H. Wood, was a pioneer in aviation and medical science.

“Life At High G-force,” chronicles the life and accomplishments of Dr. Wood, renowned for his groundbreaking work on the G-suit during World War II.

As a distinguished physiologist and scientist, Dr. Wood left an enduring mark on aviation and medical technology.

This 1 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Author Talk, visit online or call (507) 345-5566.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.