Blue Earth to move city hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Blue Earth will soon be moving into a new city hall.

Last week the city won an auction for a property that used to hold a Wells Fargo Bank with a winning bid of $225-thousand. The city says that their city hall space is something that they’ve been considering for a while, and that buying a new property was more cost effective than rennovating the current one. There is currently no timeline set for the move or what will happen to the current building. The city says that the former bank provides various upgrades from the current hall, including the ability for drive-through services.

“More parking, more office space are two of the biggest advantages of moving. Additional safety and security advantages at the new building as well that we don’t have here, and then ADA compliance,” said Mary Kennedy.

The city expects it to be some time before the move happens, as renovations have to be done in the former bank.

