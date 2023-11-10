Cooler temperatures today

After a cold front moved through yesterday, we’re seeing much colder temperatures today.

With highs barely making it out of the 30s this afternoon, we will be seeing chilly temperatures as we kick off the weekend. Big changes are ahead though, as temperatures rise quickly this weekend. By next week, we will likely be 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Highs are expected to reach the 60s by the middle of next week. With high pressure in place, there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies to go with those beautiful fall temperatures.

Saturday evening, a few showers may make their way through the region, but as of now that chance is fairly small. It’s likely that not everyone will receive rain.

After that chance of showers, dry conditions are expected to persist through the weekend and next week.

