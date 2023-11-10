Your Photos
Extended Fall Warmth: Highs above average thru next week

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Get ready for a whole lot of bonus harvest, yardwork, golf, or anything you want to do outdoors time! We are heading into an extended stretch of spectacular Autumn weather with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures that are 10 to 15 or more degrees above average for this time of year. We’re talking highs in the 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday, and that above-average trend will continue through most of next week and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with gradual clearing from west to east. It is cooler today with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

The upper-level jet stream will surge northward, allowing much milder air to move into our region, and that trend will start tomorrow. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Warming will continue on Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Sunday will be a bit breezy with southerly wind gusts pushing 20 to 25 mph.

We are not going to stop there; it is going to get even warmer as we roll into next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will reach the low 60s in Mankato, with locations south and west climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will begin to gradually drop after Wednesday, but they will remain above average - which is in the mid to upper 40s - through most of next week into the following weekend.

