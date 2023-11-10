Fairbanks Ice Dogs, United Way team Up for 50/50 raffle fundraiser

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - A 50/50 raffle contest in Southwest Minnesota is going to the Ice Dogs.

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) announced a collaboration that would meld the world of sports and community support in a special and impactful way.

The two organizations are teaming up to host a 50/50 raffle fundraiser throughout the upcoming Ice Dogs games at the Red Baron Arena & Expo, Dec. 1-2.

This initiative aims to raise funds for the Marshall community and further the mission of UWSWMN.

This collaborative project will display the Fairbanks Ice Dogs games transformed into a platform for community engagement and support.

Fans interested in attending game, located at Red Baron Arena on 1651 Victory Dr, can buy 50/50 raffle tickets for $10 in advance at the locations listed below:

UWSWMN office – 800 E Main Street, Marshall

Kruse Motors – 1651 East College Drive, Marshall

Minnwest Bank (Tracy) – 250 Third Street, Tracy

Marshall Chamber – 317 West Main Street, Marshall

Hy-Vee Marshall – 900 E Main Street, Marshall

Nobel Woman – 252 West Main Street, Marshall

Lockwood Motors – 1310 E College Drive, Marshall

Online Purchases Available

Half of the proceeds will go to one lucky winner and the other half of the contribution will go directly to United Way.

For more information about the United Way, their programming and initiatives, visit online.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.