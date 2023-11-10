Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairbanks Ice Dogs, United Way team Up for 50/50 raffle fundraiser

FILE - The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) announced a...
FILE - The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) announced a collaboration that would meld the world of sports and community support in a special and impactful way.(Jordan Rodenberger (KTVF))
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - A 50/50 raffle contest in Southwest Minnesota is going to the Ice Dogs.

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) announced a collaboration that would meld the world of sports and community support in a special and impactful way.

The two organizations are teaming up to host a 50/50 raffle fundraiser throughout the upcoming Ice Dogs games at the Red Baron Arena & Expo, Dec. 1-2.

This initiative aims to raise funds for the Marshall community and further the mission of UWSWMN.

This collaborative project will display the Fairbanks Ice Dogs games transformed into a platform for community engagement and support.

Fans interested in attending game, located at Red Baron Arena on 1651 Victory Dr, can buy 50/50 raffle tickets for $10 in advance at the locations listed below:

  • UWSWMN office – 800 E Main Street, Marshall
  • Kruse Motors – 1651 East College Drive, Marshall
  • Minnwest Bank (Tracy) – 250 Third Street, Tracy
  • Marshall Chamber – 317 West Main Street, Marshall
  • Hy-Vee Marshall – 900 E Main Street, Marshall
  • Nobel Woman – 252 West Main Street, Marshall
  • Lockwood Motors – 1310 E College Drive, Marshall
  • Online Purchases Available

Half of the proceeds will go to one lucky winner and the other half of the contribution will go directly to United Way.

For more information about the United Way, their programming and initiatives, visit online.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

FILE - With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may...
Hwy 169 St Peter traffic signals to undergo timing changes
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Joshua Guimond was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002.
21 years later, MN college student still missing
Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast
Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast at all stores Friday