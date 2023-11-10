Your Photos
Highway 14 to County Road 27 turn lane closure

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced it is closing the left turn lane from eastbound Highway 14 to northbound Blue Earth County Road 27 indefinitely.

According to MnDOT officials, the move is part of an ongoing safety evaluation.

The turn lane is being closed to address a continued pattern of crashes caused by motorists using the turn lane.

Eastbound Highway 14 motorists needing to access northbound County Road 27 will be directed to the existing median U-Turn on the east side of the intersection.The turn lane is expected to close starting around Nov. 20.

“We will revise road signing to direct motorists looking to get to County Road 27 to use that existing median. U-turn will install tubular markers along the edge of the passing lane to ensure that people can’t use that. Left turn lane and are directed to that median U-turn,” said Scott Thompson.

According to the District 7 traffic engineer, there have been 9 crashes since 2016. One fatal, three minor injuries, three possible injuries, and three property damages.

