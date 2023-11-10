Hwy 169 St Peter traffic signals to undergo timing changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s some good news for motorists in and around the St. Peter area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), those traveling on Hwy 169 through and around St. Peter should soon see improved traffic signal operations.

MnDOT has been updating signal timing plans for all five traffic signals.

Beginning on Mon., Nov. 13, the updated signal timing plans will be implemented.

The updated plans account for changes in traffic volumes and patterns that have developed since the traffic signals were last coordinated, back in 2019.

With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may experience some delays in crossing or turning onto Hwy 169.

In addition, pedestrian signal timing was inspected to ensure adequate Walk/Don’t Walk crossing times.

Motorists should also experience reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, and wear and tear on their vehicles.

Nationally, updating traffic signal timing has been shown to reduce traffic delay by 15%-40%

