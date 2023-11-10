Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hwy 169 St Peter traffic signals to undergo timing changes

FILE - With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may...
FILE - With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may experience some delay in crossing or turning onto Hwy 169.(Business Wire)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s some good news for motorists in and around the St. Peter area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), those traveling on Hwy 169 through and around St. Peter should soon see improved traffic signal operations.

MnDOT has been updating signal timing plans for all five traffic signals.

Beginning on Mon., Nov. 13, the updated signal timing plans will be implemented.

The updated plans account for changes in traffic volumes and patterns that have developed since the traffic signals were last coordinated, back in 2019.

With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may experience some delays in crossing or turning onto Hwy 169.

In addition, pedestrian signal timing was inspected to ensure adequate Walk/Don’t Walk crossing times.

Motorists should also experience reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, and wear and tear on their vehicles.

Nationally, updating traffic signal timing has been shown to reduce traffic delay by 15%-40%

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Joshua Guimond was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002.
21 years later, MN college student still missing
Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast
Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast at all stores Friday
On Thursday, the ‘I Am Exhibit’ was unveiled, and they say it is another push to continue the...
MYplace partners with APX and local photographer for exhibit