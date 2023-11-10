Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast at all stores Friday

Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast
Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, Hy-Vee is hosting its annual Veterans Day Breakfast as a thank you to our veterans and active-duty service members.

It’s something Hy-Vee puts on every year in recognition and appreciation for veteran’s service. All Hy-Vee stores across its 8-state region are participating.

Now through Nov. 15, Hy-Vee is holding its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veteran organizations. Customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores.

Hy-Vee then will match all customer donations up to $100,000 with all proceeds benefiting veteran charities.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15 percent off their grocery purchases today when they shop at Hy-Vee.

The breakfast goes from 6-10 a.m..

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

FILE - With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may...
Hwy 169 St Peter traffic signals to undergo timing changes
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Joshua Guimond was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002.
21 years later, MN college student still missing
On Thursday, the ‘I Am Exhibit’ was unveiled, and they say it is another push to continue the...
MYplace partners with APX and local photographer for exhibit