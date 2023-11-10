Madison Lake home totaled in fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire destroys a Madison Lake home this morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire just after 8:00 this morning to the home on Jacks Drive on the West side of Ballantyne Lake.

You could see flames and smoke as fire crews responded to the scene.

No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.

A GoFundMe link for the home owners can be found here.

