Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Madison Lake home totaled in fire

No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire destroys a Madison Lake home this morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire just after 8:00 this morning to the home on Jacks Drive on the West side of Ballantyne Lake.

You could see flames and smoke as fire crews responded to the scene.

No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.

A GoFundMe link for the home owners can be found here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast
Last week the city won an auction for a property that used to hold a Wells Fargo Bank with a...
Blue Earth to move city hall
According to the District 7 traffic engineer, there have been 9 crashes since 2016. One fatal,...
Highway 14 to County Road 27 turn lane closure
Minnesota State University, Mankato is looking at the number of courses it offers and the...
UPDATE: MSU considers reducing courses suffering from low enrollment