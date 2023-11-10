Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man and three dogs found dead after fire destroys Iron Range home

It happened in Aurora around 6 p.m.
It happened in Aurora around 6 p.m.(Northland Fire Wire)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

10:30 P.M. UPDATE: According to the East Range Police Department, a man and three dogs died after a home in Aurora caught fire.

The Aurora Fire Department was dispatched to 17 W 6th Ave N in Aurora Thursday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found a fully a home fully engulfed.

A nearby neighbor had tried to enter the home before the fire department arrived but was unable to do so due to the severity of the fire. The neighbor said an adult and three dogs lived there.

Firefighters would eventually find the man and dogs dead inside.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting the investigation. The body of the man has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire that destroyed a home in Aurora.

Three Iron Range fire departments responded to reports of a fire on West 6th Avenue North. The fire happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

A large part of the two-story home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Northern News Now is working to confirm if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

FILE - The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) announced a...
Fairbanks Ice Dogs, United Way team Up for 50/50 raffle fundraiser
FILE - With the new traffic signal timing plan, motorists should hit more green lights, but may...
Hwy 169 St Peter traffic signals to undergo timing changes
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/10/23
Joshua Guimond was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002.
21 years later, MN college student still missing
Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast
Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast at all stores Friday