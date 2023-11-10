Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean joins Governor’s trip to Australia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz will lead an agriculture delegation to Australia this Friday.

Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean will join the trip across the globe with 27 other state organizations.

The mission hopes to build new business relations in various Australian industries, such as medical technology, clean technology, higher education, and agriculture. Last year, Australia was Minnesota’s 13th largest market for goods and 19th largest market for agricultural products.

Minnesota Soybean officials say they don’t have a business partnership with Australians, which is something they hope to change on the trip.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the people of Australia and talking soybeans. So that’s what we’re going over to do. Build the relationship to show them how we grow soybeans. Because we’re always looking for other countries in Minnesota soybeans,” said Bob Worth.

This will be Minnesota’s first-ever trade mission to Australia. The delegates will come back to Minnesota around Nov. 18.

