Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean joins Governor’s trip to Australia

Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean will join the trip across the globe with 27 other state organizations.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz will lead an agriculture delegation to Australia this Friday.

Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean will join the trip across the globe with 27 other state organizations.

The mission hopes to build new business relations in various Australian industries, such as medical technology, clean technology, higher education, and agriculture. Last year, Australia was Minnesota’s 13th largest market for goods and 19th largest market for agricultural products.

Minnesota Soybean officials say they don’t have a business partnership with Australians, which is something they hope to change on the trip.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the people of Australia and talking soybeans. So that’s what we’re going over to do. Build the relationship to show them how we grow soybeans. Because we’re always looking for other countries in Minnesota soybeans,” said Bob Worth.

This will be Minnesota’s first-ever trade mission to Australia. The delegates will come back to Minnesota around Nov. 18.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Minnesota unveils more than 2,100 public state flag submissions
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast
Last week the city won an auction for a property that used to hold a Wells Fargo Bank with a...
Blue Earth to move city hall
According to the District 7 traffic engineer, there have been 9 crashes since 2016. One fatal,...
Highway 14 to County Road 27 turn lane closure