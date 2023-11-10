Your Photos
Maverick Insider: Hockey back from off-week, football’s last regular season matchup

By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with the men’s hockey and football teams.

Men’s hockey is back from an off-week, preparing to head to Michigan for a series with Ferris State.

Maverick Football is set for their final regular season game against Minnesota Duluth.

