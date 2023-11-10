MYplace partners with APX and local photographer for exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Myplace, or Mankato Youth Place has been serving hundreds of kids and families in their new renovated space for about two months now.

”Everything is really going so, so. Well, the acoustics, the coloring, everything is just fresh and light and is the perfect space for us to serve our kids,“ said Erin Simmons.

On Thursday, the ‘I Am Exhibit’ was unveiled, and they say it is another push to continue the growing of the campaign.

“Our wonderful builder APX and our sponsor, Wealth Enhancement group and we’re trying to raise the last little bit of money to pay for our capital campaign for our new building,“ said Simmons.

The nonprofit came together with a local photographer who is known for capturing the beauty of the Mankato Community.

“Josh Madson came this summer and took pictures of the kids. And that’s what’s on display today. And I think it really emphasizes what our kids are and really, the pictures emphasize that they’re joyful. Our kids are just so full of joy and so full of potential,” said Simmons.

Over 50 photos were printed in large scale format.Photographer and organizers say it showcases ‘the strength within each of them.’

“It was so much fun and it’s so exciting to see them all in this large format and like just have memories of like all the kids and they’re, you know, they’re experiencing a joyful moment. That was something really fun for them, which also made it really special for me,” said Madson.

