Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MYplace partners with APX and local photographer for exhibit

On Thursday, the ‘I Am Exhibit’ was unveiled, and they say it is another push to continue the growing of the campaign.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Myplace, or Mankato Youth Place has been serving hundreds of kids and families in their new renovated space for about two months now.

”Everything is really going so, so. Well, the acoustics, the coloring, everything is just fresh and light and is the perfect space for us to serve our kids,“ said Erin Simmons.

On Thursday, the ‘I Am Exhibit’ was unveiled, and they say it is another push to continue the growing of the campaign.

“Our wonderful builder APX and our sponsor, Wealth Enhancement group and we’re trying to raise the last little bit of money to pay for our capital campaign for our new building,“ said Simmons.

The nonprofit came together with a local photographer who is known for capturing the beauty of the Mankato Community.

“Josh Madson came this summer and took pictures of the kids. And that’s what’s on display today. And I think it really emphasizes what our kids are and really, the pictures emphasize that they’re joyful. Our kids are just so full of joy and so full of potential,” said Simmons.

Over 50 photos were printed in large scale format.Photographer and organizers say it showcases ‘the strength within each of them.’

“It was so much fun and it’s so exciting to see them all in this large format and like just have memories of like all the kids and they’re, you know, they’re experiencing a joyful moment. That was something really fun for them, which also made it really special for me,” said Madson.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean will join the trip across the globe with 27 other state...
Mankato’s Minnesota Soybean joins Governor’s trip to Australia
Minnesota unveils more than 2,100 public state flag submissions
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast
Last week the city won an auction for a property that used to hold a Wells Fargo Bank with a...
Blue Earth to move city hall