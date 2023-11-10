Quick Hits: Men’s hockey back in action, women’s hockey looks to break losing streak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is fresh after an off-week as the group prepares for the start of conference play this week, a road trip out to Ferris State.

The Mavericks are 2-3-1 on the season coming out of non-conference play.Minnesota State is going to face a Bulldogs team that’s 1-1-0 in the CCHA.

Ferris State is averaging 2.63 goals per game this season. Senior forward Antonio Venuto already up to six goals and two assists in the team’s eight games played. The offense can put up some big numbers, but defensively, there are some holes. Junior goaltender Noah Giesbrecht is getting the bulk of minutes in net, he’s allowed 21 goals in five games played, meanwhile the senior Logan Stein has given up seven in four game played.

As far as the Mavs are concerned, the team tied with North Dakota before heading into its week off. Some of the areas the team is looking to improve include the power play. Just one goal so far this season on 25 opportunities. That being said, the Mavericks are creating scoring chances with close to 30 shots on goal per game.

Offensively, Sam Morton and Adam Eisele are leading the way with four points a piece. Beyond that, Luc Wilson, Kaden Bohlsen and Evan Murr each have three points early on in the year.

In net, Alex Tracy is entering his second year with the purple and gold. Tracy’s allowed 15 goals in the six games played so far this year, five of those coming on power plays. All the action from the first game of the series between Ferris State and MSU begins shortly after six on Friday.

One former Maverick is celebrating his National Hockey League debut. The 23 year old Ondrej Pavel suited up for the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week against the New Jersey Devils becoming the 22nd former player to play in the NHL. Exciting stuff for one of the fan favorites.

Shifting gears to the Minnesota State women’s hockey team, the Mavericks are looking to snap an eight game losing streak against the University of St. Thomas in the Hall of Fame Game.MSU won the first two games of the regular season before running into the tough conference schedule that is the WCHA.

Most recently the Mavericks were swept by the Golden Gophers of Minnesota, but each game was close including the 2-1 loss to wrap up the series with Minnesota.

Schedule much easier starting with the Tommies tonight, then continuing next week with a two game series against Bemidji State before heading to Nashville for the Smashville classic with games against Robert Morris University and Boston University.

