A Tour of Mankato’s Newest Hotel: Arch + Cable

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bold, simple and modern..that’s the idea behind a brand new boutique style hotel in downtown Mankato.

It’s tucked right inside the upper level of the Bridge Plaza building, making for some incredible views of the city landscape. We take you inside Arch and Cable.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.