Watch MSU vs UMD football on KEYC Circle

The 9th ranked Mavericks host the 24th ranked Duluth Bulldogs for their final regular season...
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a big football game Saturday and you can catch the action right from your living room!

It’s a top 25 match up this weekend at the Blake. The 9th ranked Mavericks host the 24th ranked Duluth Bulldogs for their final regular season game of the season at noon and you can watch the game on KEYC Circle.

The Mavs are 9-1 over all and 5-0 at home! Our very own Jackson Jirik will have the call on KEYC Circle over the air on channel 7-3, on Charter channel 193, Mediacom Channel 140, Comcast channel 228 and Midco Channel 595.

