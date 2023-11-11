Bethany Lutheran College opens up their season with a win
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball team opened their season Friday night against Milwaukee School of Engineering with a 97-81 win.
The Vikings play next Saturday, November 11th at 2:00 p.m. against Wisconsin Lutheran College.
