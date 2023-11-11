GAC Men’s Hockey Head Coach Brett Peterson to retire after this season

St. Peter, Minn. (KEYC) - “It’s been an incredible ride; I’ve been in college hockey for 30 straight years I haven’t done anything else.”

Gustavus men’s hockey head coach Brett Peterson is stepping down at the end of the 2023 2024 season after 24 years Peterson will transition into a new role where he will be the new director of club sports stay involved with the athletic program as the new director of club sports and help and watch that program grow. For me I think would be a great way to end a career here at the college.

A career that included a historic run 15 years ago. When Peterson led the Gusties to a national runner up finish. Well, it obviously the major highlight of our career here that’s been the highest finish in the history of our program, and it was a remarkable run we caught a little lightning in a bottle.

With 258 wins on his résumé good for second most in program history the emotions will have to wait until the end of the year.

I think that’ll come in time for me to still seems like a relatively normal week even though I know it wasn’t we’ve had a tremendous amount of outpouring from former players and other coaches around the country which has been just great. Our staff here on campus has been terrific so it really hasn’t sunk yet but I’m sure it will here when our season ends later than spring.

Peterson and co. continue their season this weekend against MIAC opponent St. Scholastica hoping to build after taking down #5 UW-Stevens Point in dramatic fashion.

