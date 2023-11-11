Your Photos
Monarch Meadows honors veteran community

Monarch Meadows senior living community celebrate their friends and neighbors who served our country in uniform.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Veterans’ Day falling on Saturday, residents at Monarch Meadows senior living community celebrate their friends and neighbors who served our country in uniform.

Family members of veterans got to join in on the celebration.

The event began with statements from veterans and then certificates were given out to all of the veterans that live there. the celebration ended with cookies and beverages as refreshments.

“Veteran’s Day is is awesome. I think most people don’t realize. What a privilege it is to live in America, and it’s after you’ve been. Off the shore, so to speak. You you realize this living in the United States is absolutely a privilege,” said Gerald Hansen.

