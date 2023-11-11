Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU football falls to Minnesota Duluth

MSU falls 33-21 to Minnesota Duluth.
MSU falls 33-21 to Minnesota Duluth.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU football team lost to Minnesota Duluth 33-21 Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks finish the regular season with a 9-2 record.

The two loses of the season came to Augustana and Minnesota Duluth.

Up next is the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The selection show is Sunday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Waseca Bluejays football punch ticket to State
Waseca Bluejays football punch ticket to State
Tigers win 22-12 over Falcons in quarterfinals on Friday night.
Springfield advances after win over Filmore Central
Bethany Lutheran College beats Milwaukee School of Engineering 97-81.
Bethany Lutheran College opens up their season with a win
Brett Peterson will step away from GAC Men's Hockey head coaching position after this season.
GAC Men’s Hockey Head Coach Brett Peterson to retire after this season