MSU football falls to Minnesota Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU football team lost to Minnesota Duluth 33-21 Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks finish the regular season with a 9-2 record.

The two loses of the season came to Augustana and Minnesota Duluth.

Up next is the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The selection show is Sunday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m.

