MSU football falls to Minnesota Duluth
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU football team lost to Minnesota Duluth 33-21 Saturday afternoon.
The Mavericks finish the regular season with a 9-2 record.
The two loses of the season came to Augustana and Minnesota Duluth.
Up next is the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The selection show is Sunday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m.
