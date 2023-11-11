Your Photos
Springfield advances after win over Filmore Central

Tigers defeat Falcons 22-12 in state quarterfinal play
Tigers win 22-12 over Falcons in quarterfinals on Friday night.
Tigers win 22-12 over Falcons in quarterfinals on Friday night.(Jackson Jirik)
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jordan, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers advance to next weekend’s semi-final game after winning 22-12 over the Filmore Central Falcons at Jordan high school on Friday night. The Tigers will play at 9 a.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium next Saturday, November 18th.

