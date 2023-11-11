Springfield advances after win over Filmore Central

Jordan, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers advance to next weekend’s semi-final game after winning 22-12 over the Filmore Central Falcons at Jordan high school on Friday night. The Tigers will play at 9 a.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium next Saturday, November 18th.

