State lawmakers gather at Crystal Valley Coop to discuss agriculture retail

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers from North Mankato, Saint Paul, and Faribault gathered at the Crystal Valley Coop to discuss agriculture retail and how agriculture impacts the economy.

“So one working for ensuring that we have adequate workforce and we’re recruiting individuals, but also just the regulation of product, product selection, crop selection and ensuring we can provide the proper products to our growers producers,” said Travis Brekken.

The goal is to support area businesses that deal in agriculture and to take a closer look at regulations.

Lawmakers hope to make it easier for people to earn a living with or even own an agriculture related business.

“Well, AG retailers not only provide a solid economic base, but they live in our neighborhoods. They coach our Little League teams. They’re part of our society in southern Minnesota, a big part,” said Senator Nick Frentz.

Deanne Malterer, a county commissioner for waseca county and retired farmer, wants state lawmakers to get a firsthand look at how farming in her community actually works.

“I I particularly would hope that legislators would educate themselves as to the process that happens out here on the farm, the the steps that it goes through that are necessary to Grow a crop. And I know most farmers out in this area would be happy to. To help provide that education come and visit the farm, let us show off what we do because we’re very proud,” said Malterer.

The main agriculture related legislative issue that was discussed in today’s gathering was workforce and the efforts on getting the next generation of farmers.

